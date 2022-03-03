Sainsbury’s in-store cafe in Nantwich escapes axe as 200 to close

Sainsbury’s in-store cafe in Nantwich is NOT on the list of the 200 to be closed, it has emerged.

The 200 closures are set to take place as early as next month, putting around 2,000 jobs across the UK at risk.

The Nantwich cafe is among 67 to remain open – but which will be placed on a “review list” going forward as new plans are rolled out.

In a statement, the supermarket said it had spoken to all of its cafe workers about the plans for its in-store cafes.

The supermarket is also to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores.

It also said it would “simplify the way it runs its bakeries” in 54 stores and hold talks with workers and those on the hot food counters in a bid to redeploy them in other departments if possible.

The retailer closed its fresh fish, cheese and meat counters in stores, which saw about 3,500 jobs cut.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said the chain was “absolutely committed” to supporting the members of staff affected.

Mr Roberts said: “We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.

“We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.”

The company has trialed a new “food hall” format called The Restaurant Hub at its Selly Oak store in Birmingham.

Now it plans to open 30 more of the food halls in 2022, as well as 30 Starbucks coffee shops in its supermarkets over the next 12 months.

