3 hours ago
CEC works with Home Office to accept Ukrainian refugees
7 hours ago
Winter gritting cuts impacting Cheshire East district nurses, say councillors
20 hours ago
Join consultation on police helpdesks closure plan, urges councillor
22 hours ago
Sainsbury’s in-store cafe in Nantwich escapes axe as 200 to close
2 days ago
New Wistaston housing development path out of step with users
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Sainsbury’s in-store cafe in Nantwich escapes axe as 200 to close

in Environment / Human Interest / News March 3, 2022
Sainsbury's Nantwich to include an Argos store, pic by Christopher Hilton under creative commons licence

Sainsbury’s in-store cafe in Nantwich is NOT on the list of the 200 to be closed, it has emerged.

The 200 closures are set to take place as early as next month, putting around 2,000 jobs across the UK at risk.

The Nantwich cafe is among 67 to remain open – but which will be placed on a “review list” going forward as new plans are rolled out.

In a statement, the supermarket said it had spoken to all of its cafe workers about the plans for its in-store cafes.

The supermarket is also to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores.

It also said it would “simplify the way it runs its bakeries” in 54 stores and hold talks with workers and those on the hot food counters in a bid to redeploy them in other departments if possible.

The retailer closed its fresh fish, cheese and meat counters in stores, which saw about 3,500 jobs cut.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said the chain was “absolutely committed” to supporting the members of staff affected.

Mr Roberts said: “We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.

“We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.”

The company has trialed a new “food hall” format called The Restaurant Hub at its Selly Oak store in Birmingham.

Now it plans to open 30 more of the food halls in 2022, as well as 30 Starbucks coffee shops in its supermarkets over the next 12 months.

(Pic by Christopher Hilton under creative commons licence)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings