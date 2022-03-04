Crewe & Nantwich Senior Academy top after 48-8 win over Eccles

Crewe & Nantwich Senior Academy Colts are top of their league after a convincing 48-8 victory over Eccles RUFC in the Halbro Colts league.

From the outset, Crewe put Eccles on the back foot and quickly hit their stride.

Broken play from the first visit to Eccles 22 saw Josh Sourbutts pick and drive to get the first score on the board.

Eccles then took advantage from the kick off, keeping possession and forcing a penalty at the ruck that went between the posts, for a 3-5 score.

Crewe quickly put Eccles back under pressure in their own 22m which they kicked to clear.

Jarrod Priestley Bird took the ball and carried hard up field to find support.

From a quick ruck the ball then went through the hands to see Olly Hollins take it across for C&N’s second score that Logan Lynch converted, C&N leading 3 – 12.

Then an Eccles lineout 30m out from their own line did not find its mark and Crewe capitalised.

Crewe ran at Eccles, put the ball through hands to get Josh Sourbutts over for his second, the extras being taken to see the score 3 – 19.

Eccles kept working hard and trying to find a way through, but the day did not get easier when Jacob Aston-O’donavan controlled a loose pass on their 22m with his foot, picked up the ball and slipped two tackles to go over for Crewe’s fourth.

Logan Lynch took the extras, also slotting a penalty to see the score 3–24 at the break.

The second half saw Eccles continue to work hard as well as pushing to make a breakthrough.

And their patience paid off after a series of scrums and lineouts they had Crewe on their own line with a penalty 5m out.

Their pick and drive from their forwards saw Eccles take a well-earned score.

The response from Crewe was positive and a hard drive by the forwards saw Dan Mckenna cross the line and the extras taken for a 34-8 lead.

Crewe took the next score as Sourbutts again went over with a great pick and drive from a penalty 5m out to get his third.

The final score of the game was one for the highlights package.

A well-held scrum on the halfway line put Lynch in position for a cross field kick.

For once the ball bounced kindly, with Kohl Preece collecting before stepping the defence to go over in the corner.

Lynch took the extras from the just inside the side-line to see the score 8 – 48 as the clock ran down to the final whistle.

Crewe now sit top with one game left at home to Sale.

The Senior Academy’s last league home game is this Sunday at the Vagrants 2pm kick off.

(Images courtesy of Bill Putt)