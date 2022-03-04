New Three Wrens gin distillery to open near Nantwich

Cheshire-based gin business Three Wrens has expanded to a new and larger distillery at Combermere Abbey near Nantwich.

The new site on the Park View Business Centre, is several times bigger than previous premises in Cholmondeley.

It has a large visitors area, cocktail bar, gin school, and unique ‘wall of distillates’ where visitors can blend their own unique gin on the spot.

The expansion comes after the firm won internationally acclaimed awards, including the Golden Fork award at the Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards.

Three Wrens’ pioneering bison grass gin also scooped the UK’s Best Flavoured Gin award at the 2021 Great British Food Awards and a gold medal at the 2022 World Gin Awards.

Owner and distiller Nick Wadeson said: “The new distillery is testament to how far the business has come since we founded it in August 2019.

“It’s an amazing space and really shows off everything we do as a family-run Cheshire producer.

“We ultimately needed more space to distil, distribute, and keep up with the growing demand of our experience days.

“We know we’re going to be able to offer a truly unique experience here, and we have tried to create a paradise for gin lovers, where you can explore, learn and create.

“Our current project is now to create a new botanical garden and indoor vertical planting system where you can pick fresh ingredients to use in your gin.”

Three Wrens Gin operates an open-door policy allowing customers to drop in during the week, watch award-winning gin production and sample a range for free.

Their new ‘blend your own gin’ experience will launch from March 19.

Assistant distiller Fran Jones, who described the experience as “a voyage of botanical discovery”, worked on the project for six months, separately distilling more than 60 ingredients for visitors to choose from.

Three Wrens Distillery is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm.

In a partnership with Go-Too Rural Buses, visitors can pre-book a journey to the distillery from Nantwich, get dropped off outside the distillery doors and picked up afterwards.