Families flock to Reaseheath College lambing weekend in Nantwich

Families flocked from far afield to enjoy Reaseheath College’s Lambing and Zoo event in Nantwich at the weekend.

Tickets for the popular event were sold out well in advance and the college welcomed a capacity crowd of 2000 visitors on each day.

The event will be repeated next weekend, March 12-13, and a limited number of tickets, which cover entry to both lambing and to Reaseheath’s mini zoo, are still available through online booking on the college’s website.

There will be no entry at the gate.

The lambing and zoo weekends have been a major draw to the college for 25 years, with many returning from as far away as Merseyside and Derbyshire to meet newborns and hopefully to experience a live birth.

The events were held online last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year’s stars are a new flock of Highlander sheep which were introduced to the college farm this autumn.

The 341 ewes are due to give birth to over 630 lambs.

Reaseheath’s Mini Zoo houses more than 1,000 animals including meerkats, lemurs, a tapir, otters, birds of prey, companion animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs, reptiles, amphibians and fish.

Activities during the event include educational talks by Reaseheath’s zookeepers.

This year’s event is particularly special because it takes place during Reaseheath’s centenary celebrations.

The college was launched 100 years ago as the Cheshire School of Agriculture and has been delivering high level land based education ever since.

Naomi Stonier, who was visiting with sons, Noah, eight and four year-old Henry, said: “This is the sixth time we’ve attended one of Reaseheath’s events.

“We find them very good value and we always learn something new.

“The boys have been looking forward to seeing the lambs again and hopefully seeing one being born.”

Another repeat visitor, Nuno Airosa, who was accompanied by wife Ruth and daughters Sophia, ten, and Isabel, eight, added: “Being back at Reaseheath is a very positive experience.

“It’s nice to have a sense of normality after two years of living through the pandemic.”

Twins Sophie and Hannah, who were celebrating their ninth birthday at the event, said: “This has been a great day.

“We’ve loved seeing the new lambs and the zoo animals.”

A family ticket (two adults and up to three children) costs £25 and there are other alternatives.

Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm.

Hot and cold refreshments are available – card payments only. Car parking is free.

The college postcode is CW5 6DF. If arriving by car, please access the event via Main Entrance 1.

NOTE: This event is not suitable for expectant ladies, and dogs are not permitted

Find out more at www.reaseheath.ac.uk/lambing