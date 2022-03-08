Rise in passengers using new rural Nantwich on-demand bus service

Cheshire East Council’s new on-demand bus service is growing in popularity with rising passenger numbers, the authority says.

The “Go-Too” bus service has notched up more than 3,500 passenger journeys since its launch in October.

It covers rural area south of Nantwich including Bunbury, Audlem and several other villages where no commercial services are available.

Demand-responsive transport enables people, or a group of people, to request a bus for a specific journey, either via an app or by calling a helpline.

It was introduced to help tackle social isolation, reduce journeys by car and help residents of all ages get to shops, GP appointments and access other essential needs.

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, said: “We are encouraged by use of the service so far and we have seen week-on-week growth in the run up to Christmas.

“The service is performing as we expected at this stage but we are aware more needs to be done to ensure that this service is sustainable in the long term.

“I encourage people to consider leaving the car at home and giving ‘go-too’ a try.”

Go-too buses run on cleaner biodiesel, contributing to the council’s low-carbon initiative and its aim to be carbon-neutral by 2025.

A fresh promotion drive will take place this month.

Anyone who wants to try it for the first time will be offered two free journeys.

Two ‘midi’ 16-seater buses, both with low-floor access for wheelchair users, prams and pushchairs, operate Monday to Saturday, 7am-9pm.

It is a three-year trial, funded via the government’s rural mobility fund.

For details about how to download the app or access the helpline visit www.go-too.co.uk