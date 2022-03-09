4 hours ago
Four Nantwich friends complete “3 Peaks Challenge” in aid of cancer charity

March 9, 2022
four friends 3 peaks challenge for CLIC

Four Nantwich friends have completed the gruelling “3 peaks challenge” in just 22 hours and 22 minutes in aid of a children’s cancer charity.

Callum Hood, Brandon Mighten, Matthew Moulton and Jordan Long teamed up to complete the challenge and raise funds for Young Lives v Cancer.

So far they have raised almost £2,000 and are appealing for more donations.

They walked and travelled through the night to conquer the three highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland – Scafell Pike, Snowdon and Ben Nevis.

Brandon and Matthew both work at Bentley Motors and it was Brandon’s idea to choose CLIC after hearing about the good work the charity does for children affected by cancer.

Jordan, who is a joiner at a local business – ACE Construction, started the gofund page for the donations which can be found here https://gofund.me/e91f7463

Callum, who works as a Key Account Manager at Radius Payment Solutions, said: “We have known each other around 10 years.

“We met at Nantwich Town Youth team which all of us except Matthew played for.”

friends on 3 peaks challenge

3 peaks challenge in aid of CLIC

3 peaks challenge for CLIC

