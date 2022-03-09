Cheshire East Council has launched the third phase of its Say ‘hi’ campaign in a bid to support the night-time economy as it emerges from the Covid pandemic.

The campaign will be featured on social media, and includes a series of 11 films to support each of the council’s 11 towns including Nantwich.

There will also be advertising and promotion of the borough’s local restaurants, bars, night clubs, cinemas and theatres.

All these venues were massively hit by restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

The latest phase of the campaign, backed by town and parish councils, is encouraging people to return to using night-time entertainment and hospitality venues in a Covid-safe manner.

Cllr Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “We respect that residents have a wide range of views on how they would be comfortable supporting our night-time economy and this phase of the campaign will help to allay any fears they might have about doing this.

“Covid is still with us and our message reflects this.

“We are encouraging people to support our hugely diverse local night-time economy but to do so responsibly.

“Our advice is simply to make sure that you’re vaccinated before you head out. That way we can love life, stop Covid and look after each other by staying safe.

“Our night-time economy has suffered significantly as a result of the pandemic and I am very happy that the latest phase of the Say ‘hi’ campaign is aimed specifically at the very businesses that have had to remain closed for a large part of this last two years.”

Cheshire East Council ran two previous phases of the campaign.

The first was in April last year and focused on encouraging people to return to the high street shortly after the country had come out of stricter lockdown measures.

The second phase was in the build-up to Christmas, when the council encouraged people to reduce transmission of the virus by shopping locally.

It is being funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Visit here for more information about the campaign.