Two Nantwich businesswoman launch Leading Ladies Club

Two successful Nantwich businesswomen Claire Smith and Emma Dechoux have launched a new group for women in business called Leading Ladies Club.

The club was launched yesterday (March 8) at Love Lane in Nantwich 7-9pm, on International Women’s Day.

It welcomes all Cheshire-based women in business to join, collaborate and empower each other and be “Inspired to Evolve Together”.

Claire and Emma wanted to create a new membership where women feel confident and comfortable going to an event.

And a club which gives skills to develop themselves and the opportunity to grow their business.

Claire and Emma said: “After what’s been a challenging few years for everyone but one where technology has advanced at such a fast pace, we wanted to create a “hybrid” approach where women can meet in person once a month but a plethora of online support is available too.”

For a monthly subscription, Leading Ladies Club members will get access to a private Facebook group and online platform.

There will also be monthly one-hour business mastermind workshops, a business book club, masterclasses on various topics, a business toolkit, exclusive members discounts, expert advice and a face-to-face events each month.

More details about membership are set to be announced on the website.

Follow them on Facebook or Instagram @leadingladiesclubuk

The next event is on April 7, 7-9pm at Love Lane Nantwich, and people can register online here.

The Leading Ladies Club have a founding members offer which will run up until March 13 with 50% discount for first three months.