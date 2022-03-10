93% of CEC parents receive first choice secondary school

Cheshire East Council says 93% of parents have received their first choice of secondary school.

The authority has contacted thousands of parents and carers on national secondary school offer day with the majority receiving the preferred school for their child.

An increase in demand for places saw 93% receive an offer of their first-choice school, with 96% receiving an offer from their three preference choices.

The council’s school admissions team received 5,052 applications, a 9% increase on last year, with 4,275 received from Cheshire East residents.

Parents who missed out on their preferred choices can appeal and/or go on a waiting list for another school.

Cllr Kathryn Flavell, lead member for children and families at Cheshire East Council, said: “We continue to work hard with our schools to ensure there are enough places for our borough’s growing population.

“We have an ambitious programme of school expansions that aims to meet the increasing demand for places as more and more families choose to live and work here and enjoy all that Cheshire East has to offer.

“We continue to have a great record in meeting parental preference, but also understand the disappointment where this is not the case.

“I’d like to reassure parents we are contacting and supporting those who have not been offered a preference school.

“Moving to secondary school is a memorable moment in a child’s education and I’d like to thank everyone involved in supporting our children and families during the school application process.

“As we begin to recover from the pandemic – I’d like to wish all the year seven students the very best start in their secondary school in September.”

The council follows the government’s school admissions code which ensures all school places for maintained schools and academies are allocated and offered in an open and fair way.

For further advice, parents can visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/schooladmissions, the website of their preferred school, e-mail [email protected] or call 0300 123 5012.

Parents can also follow the Cheshire East Family Information Service on social media for tips and advice.

Families of children starting primary school in September 2022 will receive their school offer place on April 19.