The Nantwich Singers will be giving a concert of seasonal music and verse for Passiontide at St Mary’s Church, Nantwich.

The concert will take place on Tuesday April 5 at 7.30pm.

As usual for this choir, the music spans several centuries, right up to the present day, including music by Lassus, Weelkes, Sarah MacDonald and Bob Chilcott.

The readings include words from G K Chesterton, Thomas Hardy and Christina Rosetti.

Entrance is free, with a retiring collection.