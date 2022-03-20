16 hours ago
Car fire near Nantwich petrol station forces road closure
2 days ago
Nantwich group launch appeal to help Ukraine families and soldiers
3 days ago
Residents urged to join “Not Parkrun” on Barony Park in Nantwich
3 days ago
Harassed housing tenants urged to contact Cheshire East Council
3 days ago
Nantwich shop to host town’s first “Record Store Day”
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Car fire near Nantwich petrol station forces road closure

in Human Interest / Incident / News March 20, 2022
Sainsbury's petrol station in Nantwich - pic courtesy of Google street view maps

Sainsbury’s petrol station had to be evacuated after a car burst into flames close by.

The incident happened on the access road to the filling station off the Middlewich Road/Whitehouse Lane roundabout.

Fire crews from the town were called at around 5.20pm last night (March 19) to find a car well alight on the road close to the petrol station.

The premises were evacuated and petrol supplies turned off.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

They then monitored the scene with a thermal imaging camera while damping the area down.

(Image courtesy of Google street view maps)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings