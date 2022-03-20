Car fire near Nantwich petrol station forces road closure

Sainsbury’s petrol station had to be evacuated after a car burst into flames close by.

The incident happened on the access road to the filling station off the Middlewich Road/Whitehouse Lane roundabout.

Fire crews from the town were called at around 5.20pm last night (March 19) to find a car well alight on the road close to the petrol station.

The premises were evacuated and petrol supplies turned off.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

They then monitored the scene with a thermal imaging camera while damping the area down.

