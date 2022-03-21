4 hours ago
Man jailed for stealing GPS navigation systems at Cheshire farm
Man jailed for stealing GPS navigation systems at Cheshire farm

in Crime / Incident / News March 21, 2022
Mantas DVARECKAS - stole GPS navigation systems from tractors

A man who stole high-valued GPS navigation systems from tractors at a South Cheshire farm, has been jailed for more than two years.

Mantas Dvareckas, 25, was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment at Chester Crown Court on Friday 18 March. He had plead guilty.

The court heard sometime on October 10-11 last year, four tractors equipped with GPS navigation systems, worth around £30,000, were targeted at a farming business in South Cheshire.

The systems are used by farmers and contractors to improve accuracy and productivity.

Three of the tractors had been forced into with the screen of the GPS system taken and the wires to the tablet cut.

Police were called and a forensic examination of the scene took place.

DNA was found on one of the door handles of the tractor, which was matched to Dvareckas, of Granville Road, Great Yarmouth. He was subsequently arrested and charged with theft.

Detective Constable Andrew Street, of Cheshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team, said: “The conviction and sentencing of Dvareckas to two and a half years demonstrates the determination of the police and the CPS to bring him to justice.

“During questioning, Dvareckas offered no explanation as to why his DNA was found at the scene and denied attending the premises – expecting his criminality to go un-detected and unpunished.

“However, thanks to forensics and dedicated team of officers, we have been able to bring him before the courts.

“This crime has a huge impact on rural and farming communities – not only affecting livelihoods but also hindering subsequent work at farms.

“These people target GPS equipment to sell it on and would urge that anyone who is looking at buying this equipment to take photographs of serial numbers and check with the manufacturer that it is not recorded as stolen.”

