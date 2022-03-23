2 hours ago
Marbury Merry Days two-day traditional country fair returns

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews March 23, 2022
Marbury Merry Days fair aerial view

The 41st Marbury Merry Days two-day traditional country fair returns on May 14-15 after a three-year gap due to the pandemic, writes Jonathan White.

Gates open at 12.30pm and the fair takes places in the field next to St Michael’s All Angels Parish Church and Marbury Big Mere.

The main attraction this year is a Living history camp from the American Civil War Society Ltd (UK),  with a camp and skirmish displays on both days.

Other attractions and events include Grand Draw, Pre-Loved Designer Clothes, Plant Stall & Cake Stall, Tombola, Bric-a-Brac & Book Stalls, Craft and Gift Fair, Side Shows & Refreshments; along with Glo’s Dance Troupe (Saturday), Maypole Dancing (Saturday), Wirral Pipe Band (Sunday), Fun Dog Show (Sunday, entries on the day), Gun Dog Scurry (Sunday), Cheshire Farm Ice Cream, Children’s Activity Area, Bouncy Castles, Model Flying Display, Floral Display in the Church, Trade Stands, Classic Cars &Vintage Tractors, Cygnet Bar, and Climbing Wall.

There will also be a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster flypast on Saturday (2.30pm) and Sunday (1.15pm).

Entrance prices: Adults £5 (cash only), Under 16s £1 (free if with an adult), free parking.

Proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the St. Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.

Enquiries to 01948 663087 / 07778 604470 or visit https://www.marburymerrydays.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/MarburyMerryDays

