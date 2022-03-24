St Luke’s Hospice launches ‘Bring a Bag to Work Day’

St Luke’s Hospice in Cheshire has launched its latest donation drive “Bring a Bag to Work Day” and local businesses are being urged to get involved.

On Wednesday March 30, volunteers from the Hospice will collect donation bags from workplaces of all shapes and sizes to help stock local St Luke’s charity shops.

St Luke’s corporate partnerships manager Andy Bailey said: “With Spring just around the corner and the sunny weather returning, it’s the perfect time to have a rummage through the wardrobes and clear out those items you no longer need.”

St Luke’s is asking workplaces to fill their donation bags with unwanted but good quality clothes, shoes and accessories.

Donation bags will be dropped off a week before the collection on Wednesday March 30.

To find out more and sign up for “Bring a Bag to Work Day” visit www.slhospice.co.uk/bring-a-bag