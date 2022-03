A free Family Easter Workshop inspired by the Civil War will take place at Nantwich Museum on Wednesday April 6.

There will be a chance to handle weaponry and try on clothing.

Children will also be able to make their own badges, banners and pictures.

A Civil War expert will also be on hand to answer questions.

The workshop will run between 11am and 3pm and is free.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.