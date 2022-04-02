Nantwich Food Festival to stage Volunteers evening on April 5

Nantwich Food Festival is holding the first of its Volunteer evenings on April 5.

Organisers are appealing for new volunteers to attend and hear more about helping at this year’s event in September.

The event is the largest free food festival in the UK run entirely by volunteers.

This year it takes place between September 2-4.

It had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions, but organisers are hoping more community-spirited people will join them to help run the event.

Volunteer Coordinator Ana Martins said: “The Nantwich Food Festival relies on our fantastic band of volunteers to produce an amazing event.

“We are working closely with Cheshire East Council, and the Public Health Department to ensure that all our Covid systems maintain the safety of visitors, exhibitors and volunteers, and this means we need even more local people than usual to get involved so that everything goes to plan.

“The Festival is a great opportunity to join our friendly community, do something for Nantwich, make new friends, and have great fun at the same time.

“Festival volunteering involves no set hours or requirements, so people can help over the Festival weekend for just two hours, all day, or even the whole weekend.

“New and existing Volunteers will be supported in whatever role/s they opt for, and training will be provided free of charge.

“We have volunteers of all ages and abilities, so anyone is welcome to join us.”

The Volunteer evening on April 5 will take place at the Leopard Inn, London Road, Nantwich at 7pm.

Light refreshments will be provided and the event will be held outdoors under cover in case of wet weather.

Ana added: “Existing volunteers will be warmly welcomed, some of whom have volunteered for many years, truly the backbone of the festival.

“Anyone newly interested in volunteering is invited, and will be certain of a friendly welcome and an interesting evening.

“The festival directors and other committee members, all of whom are volunteers, will be on hand to answer queries.”

Volunteer roles include welcoming members of the public, giving information and advice, handing out festival literature, and ensuring that public areas are kept clean and tidy.

Volunteers also work with more than 200 exhibitors who fill the marquees and town centre.

“In addition there are a few roles that need input throughout the year,” Ana added.

“All details of these are available at the Volunteer evening or by emailing me, so please see below for my contact details.

“The most pressing of these is the need for a new, keen volunteer to champion the important issue of recycling.

“If you have a little spare time and want to be a part of the success of Nantwich Food Festival, you are most welcome to hear more about helping to make our town the special place that it is.

“Just come along to the Volunteer Open Evening.”

For further information about volunteering, email Ana at [email protected]