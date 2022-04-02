Nantwich makes top 100 best British shopping locations

Nantwich has been ranked as one of best 100 locations for shopping in Britain, according to Harper Dennis Hobbs’ annual Vitality Rankings.

The rankings determine the health of high streets and shopping centres by analysing factors such as vacancy rates, residents’ movement and suitability to local consumer demands.

Nantwich comes in as number 95 out of more than 1,000 locations ranked.

That’s small fall from 88 in the 2021, but still well above the 171 ranking it was given in 2019.

Nantwich is known for its blend of independent boutiques and stores among popular national chains.

Buckinghamshire market town Beaconsfield topped the list for a second successive year.

In Cheshire, Chester is ranked at 19, Knutsford at 39 and Wilmslow at 66.

Smaller towns have risen up the rankings as consumer shopping habits have become more localised amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Andy Metherell, head of retail consultancy at HDH, said: “The latest HDH Vitality Ranking reflects the realities consumers and occupiers have had to face over the past year, and that continues into 2022.

“The Delta variant’s effect on public health and the uncertainty around the impact of the Omicron variant resulted in the continuation of restrictions on consumer movement and occupier trading, leading to our rankings being comparable to the listing in 2021.”

Dan Hildyard, head of UK retail at HDH, added: “Throughout 2020 and much of 2021, the large traditional retail centres suffered as travel restrictions and evolving consumer behaviour resulted in more people shopping locally and through digital channels.

“However, as restrictions have eased, it is encouraging to see those city centres bouncing back and starting 2022 in a much stronger position than in 2021.

“As more people return to offices, even if via hybrid work schedules, I expect to see footfall increase in our city centres as more consumers seek out the shopping, leisure and cultural experiences they have missed out on over the past two years.”

You can view the full report and listings here.