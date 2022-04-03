George & Dragon retain 100% record in Crewe Regional Sunday league

9 hours ago
in Football / Sport April 3, 2022
George & Dragon - Sunday league football - Talbot 1 – 2 Raven Salvador – match abandoned – Sun 13-2-2022 (4)

George & Dragon maintained their 100% record in Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division with a 6-3 win over Willaston White Star.

Scorers for George & Dragon were Joe Duckworth (2), Andy Houston (2), Jordan Johnson and Terry Cain.

Lukasz Synowicz scored twice for Willaston White Star with Danny Williams adding the third goal.

The top two in the table The Lions and Betley FC played out an exciting 4-4 draw with The Lions leading 3-1 and 4-3 before Betley FC hit back.

Scorers for The Lions were Shannon Sinnott Jnr, Russ Schofield, Billy Rogerson and Tom Butler.

Betley FC scorers were Jamie Baker, Lee Smith, Kieran Duckers and Danny Lavalette.

Broadhurst FC and NHB FC drew 0-0 but it was an entertaining end to end game well refereed by Ashley Scoffin.

In Division One, Cooper Buckley are on course for the title following a 10-0 win at Leighton FC, scorers were Matt King (4), Jason McMullen (2), Luke Gillan, Brad Stockton, Taylor Vickers and Ashley Edwards.

Audlem beat Ruskin Park 9-1 with goals from Nick Gregory (3), Paul Bowker (3), Will Cork (2) and Toni Sindstadt.

Mike Smith scored for Ruskin Park.

Local rivals White Horse and Nantwich Pirates met on the Barony with Nantwich Pirates running out 4-3 winners.

Scorers for the Pirates were Mikey Truan (2), Ant Broadhurst and Joey Hylton.

Tom Royal continued his goal-scoring form with two goals with Jake Harding also scoring for White Horse.

In the Division One Cup, Sandbach Town progressed to the semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Princes Feathers.

Tom Cotton opened the scoring for Sandbach Town with a long-range strike before two goals from Jack Townsend and Henry Baker gave them a 3-0 lead.

Bobby Brown got a goal back for the Feathers before Jack Townsend scored again to complete the scoring.

