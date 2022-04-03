3 hours ago
Nantwich Town beat Scarborough for five home wins in a row
Nantwich makes top 100 best British shopping locations
Nantwich man who died in crash during police pursuit named
Cheshire East Council unveils support for Ukrainian refugees
Former World Darts champion Hankey charged with sexual assault
Second-half - second Nantwich goal - Sean Cooke celebrates his goal with teammates v Scarborough

Nantwich Town eased their relegation worries further and extended their fine winning run with a 2-1 victory over Scarborough Athletic.

The Dabbers made it five home wins in a row and ended the high-flying visitors’ 16-game unbeaten run.

Victory moves Nantwich up to 14th on 46 points in Northern Premier League – Premier Division, but still only four points clear of third from bottom Basford United.

Akiel Raffie opened the scoring for Nantwich, before promotion-chasing Scarborough levelled through Michael Coulson before the break.

But Sean Cooke, so often the saviour, delivered again with the winning strike on 64 minutes.

The game started brightly and Nantwich new boy Kole Hall gelled well with his team mates, linking up well up front at times with Jake Bickerstaff and Cooke.

And it wasn’t long before their early endeavour paid dividends.

The ball was sprayed out to Raffie on the right, who beat his man and drilled a low shot past Whitley at his near post for 1-0.

Nantwich goal – Akiel Raffie zips the ball low past Whitley at his near post

Both sides looked dangerous in an open encounter, and it was no surprise when the visitors hit back on 33 minutes.

Coulson controlled well in the area, turned his man and fired past Gould, despite claims of a foul in the build up.

Bickerstaff for Nantwich and Coulson for the visitors both had efforts just wide before half-time.

After the break, Scarborough began to seize the initiative and Luca Colville had two attempts narrowly missed in the opening 15 minutes of the half.

The Dabbers came to life on 62 minutes and a Bickerstaff pass almost puts Hall in on goal.

Second Nantwich goal – Sean Cooke rifles the ball home

Then two minutes later, Nantwich bagged the winner.

A corner was curled over which keeper Whitley fumbled. Troy Bourne’s shot was blocked but it fell to Cooke who rifled in an unstoppable strike.

Josh Langley and Bourne both made key tackles at the back as the visitors pushed for a late equaliser.

But despite five minutes of added time, Scarborough could not find a way through and Nantwich held on for a fine victory.

(Pics by Jonathan White)

Raffie celebrates his goal
Second-half – Dabbers keeper Matt Gould punches the ball over the bar
First-half – Scarborough goal – Michael Coulson fires home
First-half – Jake Bickerstaff shoots
Second-half – Jamie Morgan fights for the ball
Second-half – Matt Bell rises highest to win the ball
