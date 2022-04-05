Careers Convention staged at Brine Leas in Nantwich

Students at Brine Leas School in Nantwich were given a flavour of the potential future jobs at a busy Careers Convention.

Many organisations ranging from the NHS to Stoke City to local businesses in Nantwich attended the day – the first in-person one to be held since the pandemic.

The event was so well supported by local and national employers, training providers, universities, and colleges.

Students were able to chat to professionals, ask questions, find out information about careers, and further learning opportunities.

Jo Morrison, Work Related Learning Coordinator at Brine Leas, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who attended the event and made it such a success.

“The student feedback has been so positive, and it was great to see them having face to face conversations after so much time spent doing things virtually.

“A big thank you also to A F Blakemore Foundation who provided a donation which helped fund the refreshments for our visitors.”

Brine Leas are holding mock interviews for Year 10 students in May and professional careers talks in June for Year 10 and 12.

Anyone interested in supporting future careers events, contact [email protected]