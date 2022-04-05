14 hours ago
CEC to make 130,000 council tax energy rebate payments
3 days ago
George & Dragon retain 100% record in Crewe Regional Sunday league
3 days ago
Nantwich Town beat Scarborough for five home wins in a row
4 days ago
Nantwich makes top 100 best British shopping locations
4 days ago
Nantwich man who died in crash during police pursuit named
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich charity auction and quiz raises thousands for Parkinson’s

in Charity news / Human Interest / News April 5, 2022
Nantwich Clinic charity night

A charity auction and quiz night run by The Nantwich Clinic has helped to raise thousands of pounds for Parkinson’s UK.

The event was held at the organisation’s new Health Hub off Newcastle Road, with more than 50 local business people attending.

Guests also enjoyed cheese from The Cheese Shop in Nantwich and wine.

Businesses donated prizes, and people attending made donations to Parkinson’s. In total, the event helped raise £3,500.

Gill and Tom Fox, who run Nantwich Clinic, said: “What a night!

“Lots of hard work from our team finally came together as we hosted our first ever charity event at our new Health Hub in Nantwich.

“The evening has been in planning for weeks, with our main objective being to support, raise awareness and most importantly money for Parkinson’s UK.

“And it is with great pleasure we can announce that the evening raised an amazing £3,500 at its current count, with further donations still to be made.

“Our entire team would like to thank everyone who came along, had fun and helped support such a worthwhile cause.

“It really is very humbling and judging by the response, we will be organising something again very soon.”

Firms who donated prizes for the auction included Moody’s, Loco Nantwich, Missy’s beauty boutique, The Cheese Shop, Rodney Densem’s, and the Nantwich Clinic.

Nantwich clinic auction and quiz night

(Images courtesy of Nantwich Clinic)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings