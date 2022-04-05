Nantwich charity auction and quiz raises thousands for Parkinson’s

A charity auction and quiz night run by The Nantwich Clinic has helped to raise thousands of pounds for Parkinson’s UK.

The event was held at the organisation’s new Health Hub off Newcastle Road, with more than 50 local business people attending.

Guests also enjoyed cheese from The Cheese Shop in Nantwich and wine.

Businesses donated prizes, and people attending made donations to Parkinson’s. In total, the event helped raise £3,500.

Gill and Tom Fox, who run Nantwich Clinic, said: “What a night!

“Lots of hard work from our team finally came together as we hosted our first ever charity event at our new Health Hub in Nantwich.

“The evening has been in planning for weeks, with our main objective being to support, raise awareness and most importantly money for Parkinson’s UK.

“And it is with great pleasure we can announce that the evening raised an amazing £3,500 at its current count, with further donations still to be made.

“Our entire team would like to thank everyone who came along, had fun and helped support such a worthwhile cause.

“It really is very humbling and judging by the response, we will be organising something again very soon.”

Firms who donated prizes for the auction included Moody’s, Loco Nantwich, Missy’s beauty boutique, The Cheese Shop, Rodney Densem’s, and the Nantwich Clinic.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich Clinic)