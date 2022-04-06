11 hours ago
Crewe vaccination site closes after more than 100,000 Covid jabs
2 days ago
CEC to make 130,000 council tax energy rebate payments
4 days ago
George & Dragon retain 100% record in Crewe Regional Sunday league
4 days ago
Nantwich Town beat Scarborough for five home wins in a row
5 days ago
Nantwich makes top 100 best British shopping locations
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Crewe vaccination site closes after more than 100,000 Covid jabs

in Health / Human Interest / News April 6, 2022
Caleb Barrow was the last person to be vaccinated at Crewe Honda Centre (1)

A Covid vaccination centre set up in Crewe Honda showroom jabbed its last patient on Thursday (March 31), writes Jonathan White.

A large section of the showroom on West Street has been used as a vaccination centre since January 2021 and has administered more than 100,000 jabs to people across Crewe and Nantwich.

Caleb Barrow (pictured) was the last person to be vaccinated at the centre.

The premises were undergoing renovations when Roger Morris, managing director of Crewe Honda Centre, offered the showroom to Raj Patel MBE to carry out vaccinations on behalf of Hollowood Chemists.

The site was quickly approved by NHS England and could facilitate up to 4,000 jabs a week to the local community.

Roger declined to take any rental payments for his site as a gesture to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Crewe Honda Centre vaccination centre is setup for the final day of jabs (1) (1)
Crewe Honda Centre vaccination centre set up for the final day of jabs

In May last year, Roger and Raj teamed up again to open a second local Covid vaccination centre at the Masonic Hall on Wybunbury Road in Willaston, to make it easier for the population of Nantwich and surrounding areas to receive their vaccinations.

The use of the hall was donated free of charge for vaccinations to support Raj and the NHS.

This vaccination centre also jabbed its last patient on March 31.

Local vaccinations continue, from April 1, at West Street pharmacy opposite Crewe Honda Centre.

Roger said: “It was a pleasure to help the local people and community and offer the space for a vaccination centre.

“I never imagined for one moment how successful it would be.

“It has been great to be involved and I wouldn’t hesitate to do the same again.

“I have met many wonderful people who have made it all worthwhile.

“However, the time has now come to get back to normal and now I must carry on with the renovations and get the showroom full of Honda Motorcycles again.”

l-r Raj Patel MBE - Roger Morris - Jainil Patel at Acacia Suite (Masonic Hall Willaston) Covid Vaccination Centre entrance (1)
l-r Raj Patel, Roger Morris, Jainil Patel
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings