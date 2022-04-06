Crewe vaccination site closes after more than 100,000 Covid jabs

A Covid vaccination centre set up in Crewe Honda showroom jabbed its last patient on Thursday (March 31), writes Jonathan White.

A large section of the showroom on West Street has been used as a vaccination centre since January 2021 and has administered more than 100,000 jabs to people across Crewe and Nantwich.

Caleb Barrow (pictured) was the last person to be vaccinated at the centre.

The premises were undergoing renovations when Roger Morris, managing director of Crewe Honda Centre, offered the showroom to Raj Patel MBE to carry out vaccinations on behalf of Hollowood Chemists.

The site was quickly approved by NHS England and could facilitate up to 4,000 jabs a week to the local community.

Roger declined to take any rental payments for his site as a gesture to help in the fight against the pandemic.

In May last year, Roger and Raj teamed up again to open a second local Covid vaccination centre at the Masonic Hall on Wybunbury Road in Willaston, to make it easier for the population of Nantwich and surrounding areas to receive their vaccinations.

The use of the hall was donated free of charge for vaccinations to support Raj and the NHS.

This vaccination centre also jabbed its last patient on March 31.

Local vaccinations continue, from April 1, at West Street pharmacy opposite Crewe Honda Centre.

Roger said: “It was a pleasure to help the local people and community and offer the space for a vaccination centre.

“I never imagined for one moment how successful it would be.

“It has been great to be involved and I wouldn’t hesitate to do the same again.

“I have met many wonderful people who have made it all worthwhile.

“However, the time has now come to get back to normal and now I must carry on with the renovations and get the showroom full of Honda Motorcycles again.”