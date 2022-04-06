Radio star helps launch Nantwich kindness campaign

A rising star of BBC Radio was back in her hometown to help launch a campaign highlighting the good deeds of Nantwich people.

Natalie O’Leary, 30, who hails from Nantwich, joined with hairdressing salon owner Steven Burgin to launch “One of a Kind” which will reward local people who go the extra mile to support the community.

The former drama student stepped into the spotlight as winner of the salon’s Face of 2010 contest which shone the spotlight on her stylish looks and sparkling personality back when she was aged 18.

She went on to become an online presenter and podcast host for global fashion brand “PrettyLittleThing”, interviewing some of the biggest names in pop culture.

Last year she won a BBC Radio presenter search to host shows on Radio One over Christmas.

Now Natalie is set to present an early morning slot on Fridays throughout May.

Steve said: “Natalie’s career is going from strength to strength and it was wonderful to meet up again.

“She took time out of her busy schedule to help launch our “One of a Kind” search and is right behind our efforts to promote kindness and caring in our local community.

“In the salon we hear so much about the kindness of others making Nantwich and South Cheshire such a special place to live and work.

“We want to harness all that loveliness and reward kind-hearted people.”

South Cheshire people are asked to nominate the local gems they know for a free make-over in the salon throughout spring and summer.

One will be selected each month for a VIP visit and in the autumn an overall *One of a Kind* winner will be rewarded a £100 prize including make-over, Joico hair products, flowers and champagne.

Natalie, who studied in Shavington and former South Cheshire College, said: “Stepping into the spotlight to win Steve Burgin’s Face of 2010 contest was certainly a confidence booster.

“I’ll never forget the awards ceremony at Crewe Hall and the thrill of my name being called.

“It was lovely to see Steve again and especially for such a good cause. Nantwich is a warm-hearted town and I will always call it home.”

To nominate a friend, neighbour or family member for a “One of a Kind” treat in the salon, email [email protected]