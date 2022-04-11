Cheerbrook in Nantwich to stage spring event for District Nurses

Popular Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook is to stage a Spring Tasting Evening to help raise vital funds for Nantwich District Nurses.

The spring event will run from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday April 28.

Entry is just £10 on the door and all proceeds raised will be donated to Nantwich District Nurses.

Entry includes a smoked Angus beef bap and Three Wrens gin cocktail.

Cheerbrook will also be hosting many of its local suppliers and product sampling will be available.

Suppliers attending include Harry’s Milkshakes, Traction Cider, Tanners Wine Merchants and more.

A spokesperson for Cheerbrook said: “We’re hoping to raise as much as we can for Nantwich District Nurses.”

The cause is close to Cheerbrook as district nurses cared for shop founder Andrew Shufflebotham so well during his cancer battle.

Andrew died of cancer in August 2020 after a long and courageous fight.