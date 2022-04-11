The Lions take top spot after hitting 11 against Raven Salvador

The Lions moved back into top spot in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, after beating Raven Salvador 3-11.
The teams were level at 2-2 at half time, and with 30 minutes to go it was 3-4.
But The Lions then ran amok scoring a further seven goals as Raven Salvador faded.
Ben Styche, Tom Edge and Jordan Smith netted for the home team.
Russel Schofield and Danny Roberts both scored four for The Lions, with further goals coming from Tyrese Baker, Deon Chesters and Nathan Tickle.
In the Premier Division Cup, Betley went down 3-5 to George & Dragon in a somewhat controversial game.
Betley were leading 2-0 when they had their goalkeeper sent off, and this allowed the visitors to get back into the match and eventually win.
Danny Lavalette, Lee Smith and Keiron Duckers scored for Betley, with Joe Duckworth (3) and Scott Taylor on target for the visitors.
Cheshire Cheese beat NHB 3-0 to reach the semi-final, thanks to two goals from Ben Reddock and one from Rhys Potter.
In Division One, Princes Feathers hit the goal trail with a 10-1 victory over JS Bailey, who got off to a bad start by having a man sent off after only five minutes.
The Princes Feathers marksmen were Matthew Memery (3), Lewis Larkin, Ethan Stockall, Adam Pickering, James McGurty, Horace Finney and Kaine Trigg.
Connor Jones scored for JS Bailey.
White Horse entertained Audlem on The Barony in the final game of the season for both teams.
Audlem took a very early lead when Seb Burrow netted following a goalmouth melee.
Former White Horse player Nick Gregory added a second soon after to give Audlem a firm grip on the game.
Both players scored again, and James Craig also netted with a fine 20 yard effort.
Jake Harding scored for The Horse.
The win keeps Audlem at the top of the table, four points ahead of Cooper Buckley, who still have four matches to play.
Meanwhile, Winsford Over 3 won the Crewe FA Vase final 4-2 against Cooper Buckley.
(Pic by Jonathan White)
