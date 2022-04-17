17 hours ago
Guitar star Greg Douglass heads for Nantwich gig

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews April 17, 2022
Greg Douglass - guitarist Railway Hotel

Steve Miller Band guitarist Greg Douglass will perform live at The Railway in Nantwich as part of his UK tour on Tuesday May 3.

Greg will be in town with his UK touring band The Pompatus of Love.

They will play a night of Steve Miller classics as part of a 16-day tour that will take in top venues all over the UK, including Wales and Scotland.

The Steve Miller Band’s “Greatest Hits 1974–78“ has sold more than 13 million copies and in 2016 the band were inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the band’s string of hit singles include “The Joker”, “Fly Like An Eagle”, “Jungle Love” (co-written by Greg Douglass), “Abracadabra” and “Rock ‘n’ Me”.

They have released 18 studio albums, seven live albums, seven compilation albums, and at least 29 singles.

greg douglass - with Steve Miller Band
Greg in action

As well as The Steve Miller Band, Greg was also a former member of the Jefferson Airplane offshoot Hot Tuna, The Greg Kihn Band (playing on their number 1 US hit “Jeopardy”), and Van Morrison’s band, and has played and recorded with many other legends.

On his UK tour, Greg fronts The Pompatus Of Love, featuring three top class UK musicians, who all played with San Francisco band, It’s A Beautiful Day, including the Isle Of Wight Festival and Scotland’s Tartan Heart Festival.

Doors open at the Railway at 7pm.

Tickets are £8 in advance via http://thesanitycompany.uk/bullfrogtickets/ or from the venue.

Tickets will be available on the door at £10 subject to availability.

