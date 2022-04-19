20 hours ago
98% of Cheshire East parents given preferred primary school
Nantwich Town earn 2-1 victory over local rivals Stafford Rangers
New website launched backing Crewe Great British Railways bid
George & Dragon hit top spot in Crewe Regional Premier Division
Man arrested in drink drive incident in Stapeley

arrested - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A man has been arrested after reports of a drink driver being involved in a collision in Stapeley, Nantwich.

Officers were called to the scene at around 3.30pm and say they found the vehicle on Pear Tree Field.

The vehicle had been involved in a “minor collision”.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were dispatched to the incident and the vehicle was located on Pear Tree Field where it had been involved in a minor collision.

“The driver of the car has been arrested and is being dealt with by officers.”

No other details have been released.

