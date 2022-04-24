George & Dragon beat The Lions in Crewe Regional Premier league

George & Dragon won 4-2 at The Lions in The Crewe Regional Sunday League.
Joe Duckworth scored a brace with other goals from Jay Ellis and Jack Hart.
The Lions scorers were Russell Schofield and Sean Chandler.
In Division One, Princes Feathers won 4-1 at Sandbach Town with goals from Ethan Stockall (2) and Kyle Farrall (2).
The Sandbach Town goal was an own goal.
Earlier in the week, George & Dragon cruised to a 5-1 away win at NHB FC.
And in League One, Cooper Buckley hammered Winsford Over 3, 9-1.
George & Dragon remain top of the Premier Division after 14 consecutive victories, eight points clear of The Lions.
It’s a tighter race for the League One crown as Audlem are just one point clear at the top from Cooper Buckley, who have played three fewer games.
Recent Comments