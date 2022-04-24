4 hours ago
A530 Middlewich Road closure warning for motorists
16 hours ago
Nantwich Town end season with good draw away at Bamber Bridge
16 hours ago
Plaque unveiled in Wybunbury for local World War 2 hero
1 day ago
ANSA £29,000 charge for watering Nantwich flowers causes bloomin uproar
2 days ago
Two lorries and car crash closes A530 near Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

George & Dragon beat The Lions in Crewe Regional Premier league

in Football / Sport April 24, 2022
George - Sunday league football - Talbot 1 – 2 Raven Salvador – match abandoned – Sun 13-2-2022 (4)

George & Dragon won 4-2 at The Lions in The Crewe Regional Sunday League.

Joe Duckworth scored a brace with other goals from Jay Ellis and Jack Hart.

The Lions scorers were Russell Schofield and Sean Chandler.

In Division One, Princes Feathers won 4-1 at Sandbach Town with goals from Ethan Stockall (2) and Kyle Farrall (2).

The Sandbach Town goal was an own goal.

Earlier in the week, George & Dragon cruised to a 5-1 away win at NHB FC.

And in League One, Cooper Buckley hammered Winsford Over 3, 9-1.

George & Dragon remain top of the Premier Division after 14 consecutive victories, eight points clear of The Lions.

It’s a tighter race for the League One crown as Audlem are just one point clear at the top from Cooper Buckley, who have played three fewer games.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings