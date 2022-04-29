GO TRI Active sessions to be piloted ahead of triathlons in Nantwich

Two Nantwich triathlon events have teamed-up with Triathlon England to create new GO TRI Active sessions.

The aim is to support participants wanting to take part in their first swim, bike, run event in 2022.

The sessions are aimed at beginners who want to complete their first triathlon in a friendly and supportive environment.

They will be held ahead of the GO TRI Wave at the two Nantwich events – the Cheshire Triathlon in May and the North West Triathlon in September.

The GO TRI Active sessions provide participants new to swim, bike, run with the skills, experience and confidence they need to complete their first triathlon.

The GO TRI Active session for the Cheshire event will be held at Nantwich Pool on Sunday May 8.

It will be repeated in September ahead of the North West Triathlon.

The pilot programme, being held in 2022 for the first time, is part of a partnership between Triathlon England and event organiser UK Triathlon.

Jenny Vincent, Head of Participation at Triathlon England, said: “GO TRI activity is perfect for beginners wanting to get involved in swim, bike, run for the very first time and we’re really excited to be working with UK Triathlon in piloting the new GO TRI Active sessions which are a fantastic opportunity for anyone wanting to get involved in their first triathlon.

“As part of The Big Active strategy, Triathlon England are aiming to make swim, bike, run even more inclusive and accessible and this collaboration with UK Triathlon will help support new participants to begin their swim, bike, run journey.”

Keith Hancock, Race Director at UK Triathlon, said: “By working alongside British Triathlon our aim is to bring GO TRI to the masses in a fun and exciting way.

“Our objective at UK Triathlon is for every person to enjoy their GO TRI experience in a non-competitive way, everyone who signs up will be offered support during every step of their swim, bike, run journey.”

To find out more about the GO TRI Active sessions, visit https://www.uktriathlon.co.uk/gotri-wave or https://www.gotri.org/activity/go-tri-active-nantwich_16506