More shows lined up for Crewe Lyceum Theatre

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews April 29, 2022
Gilbert & KT by Andy Fallon - Lyceum shows

Two more shows are heading to Crewe Lyceum in the next few weeks, with the return of of top comedian Paul Merton next month.

Merton will be at the Lyceum on Saturday May 14 with his “chums” Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton.

They are back on the road in 2022 to visit some of their favourite parts of the UK with another evening of mind-blowing improvisation show.

The show will be on from 8pm, for tickets call 01270 368242 or visit crewelyceum.co.uk

Meanwhile, James H Soars is bringing Gilbert O’Sullivan’s “Driven” Album Release Tour 2022 UK Tour to the Lyceum.

One of the most revered singer-songwriters of his generation released his new album Driven on April 7.

It has been produced by Andy Wright (Simply Red, Massive Attack, Simple Minds), and recorded with a live band at the legendary RAK studios, featuring guests KT Tunstall and Mick Hucknall.

Take Love, the first single from the album, is out on July 22.

Gilbert is playing at Crewe Lyceum on Sunday May 22.

Doors are open 7.30pm. Tickets are £29.00-£36.50.

Call box office 0343 310 0050.

(Main image by Andy Fallon)

