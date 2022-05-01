FEATURE: Beginners guide to cosmetic dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry can be a great way to boost your confidence and finally get the smile of your dreams.

Studies indicate that half of British people are unhappy with their teeth, which has led to a boom in the cosmetic dentistry industry.

Achieving your dream smile can take a lot of time and money, which is why it is so important to take the time to research and find the best treatment for you.

If you are thinking of diving into the world of cosmetic dentistry but are unsure where to start your research, follow along for our beginner’s guide where we will explain everything you need to know.

Orthodontics

Orthodontics is a huge part of cosmetic dentistry as non-straight teeth are a common complaint among people seeking their dream smile.

Orthodontics is all about aligning the teeth so that they look straight and not overcrowded in the mouth.

This treatment can be used for both aesthetic purposes and health reasons.

Overcrowding can cause patients severe jaw pain and it can also lead to unreachable plaque build-up between teeth.

Over time, if the plaque isn’t cleaned or brushed away, it can cause tooth decay.

There are a few options out there when it comes to orthodontic treatments.

One of the most common and well-known treatments is metal braces.

Metal braces are often a treatment for teens, so they have gained a reputation of being child-like.

Metal braces put off many adults who seek orthodontic treatment because of this, which is where clear braces come in as a good alternative.

Clear braces, or clear aligners, are a relatively new treatment in the orthodontic world, but they are quickly becoming popular.

While there are many restrictions with fixed metal braces, clear braces give the patient much more freedom as they can be removed during mealtimes.

Additionally, they are virtually invisible, so they would be undetectable to the untrained eye.

You can find all the information on clear braces you need by contacting experts such as Straight My Teeth.

They can give you a consultation to find out what your options could be.

Implants

Implants are a cosmetic dental treatment that aims to replace missing teeth.

Having missing teeth can have a huge impact on an individual’s health and wellbeing, so implants allow the patient to get their smile back.

For a long time, dentures were a leading treatment for missing teeth, but they can be a little clumsy and not comfortable for long time use.

On the other hand, Implants act as an actual tooth, so you would not notice the difference when you eat or talk.

The process of getting an implant does take a lot of time, but the end result is worth it.

Your dentist will open up your gum and drill a screw into your jawbone to get an implant put in.

After this, you will be asked to wait a few weeks for the screw to fuse to the jawbone.

Once the screw has fused, you will come back for another appointment where the new tooth is fitted onto the screw using a special tool.

Once the new tooth is secure, a white filling will be placed over the tooth so it will blend in with the surrounding teeth.

The aim of dental implants is to give the patient back their missing teeth so they can continue to live their life without any issues.

Implants can be used to replace a singular tooth or the whole mouth, depending on the patient’s preference.

The healing process of implants can be a little sore, so bear that in mind before you go through with the treatment.

Teeth Whitening

Teeth whitening is another popular cosmetic treatment in the dental industry.

As we age, our teeth can naturally stain, and while staining of the teeth does not always indicate poor oral hygiene, a lot of people would prefer their teeth to be a bit whiter.

While there are many toothpastes that claim to give the user whiter teeth, it is unlikely you will see actual results without seeking proper treatment from a dentist.

A popular whitening treatment at the moment is at-home whitening kits.

A few years ago, if you wanted whiter teeth you had to be sat in a chair for a long time while the treatment took place, but now you can achieve results at home.

The at-home whitening kits consist of bespoke, clear trays and syringes of the whitening gel.

You place the whitening gel in the trays and then wear the trays for at least two hours so the gel can do its job.

This treatment will often take at least a week before the user can see results, but it is good as it gives the user the freedom to decide what level of whiteness they want.

If you are after teeth whitening, you must always consult a dentist first as they are the only ones that should be providing whitening kits.

Buying whitening kits from the internet can be extremely risky as you cannot guarantee the ingredients are safe and won’t cause any damage.

Veneers

Veneers are a cosmetic treatment that has been made popular by celebrities.

Often, when we talk about the ‘Hollywood smile’, we refer to people who have had veneers.

If your smile concern is that you do not like the shape or colour of your teeth, then veneers could be a good option for you.

It is important to note that it is rare that people naturally have straight and the same shape teeth, so you shouldn’t feel bad because your teeth vary in size.

However, if you did want to achieve the squared look, then veneers would work for you.

The process of getting veneers isn’t too intrusive, and it doesn’t take too long to complete either.

There is also a perception that veneers ruin or damage the underlying teeth, but this is not necessarily the case.

Veneers are a thin layer of porcelain that is attached to the tooth to create the desired look.

To make room for the veneer, the dentists will remove a small bit of the enamel of the tooth.

This is a permanent procedure, and the enamel cannot grow back once it has been removed. You need to be aware of this before you get veneers.

They are meant to last 10-20 years, so you must be ready for the permanent change.

Crowns

If a filling cannot fix a broken tooth and the patient does not want the tooth extracted, a crown can be the next best option.

A crown is a cap or a 360° covering of the tooth, and it can be necessary to prevent any further damage to a tooth.

Porcelain crowns are often used if the tooth is visible when the patient is smiling, as the porcelain will help the crown blend in with the surrounding teeth.

A zirconia crown is used if the patient needs extra reinforcement on the tooth or if they have a strong bite.

In order to get a crown fitted, your dentist will file down your tooth, so there is room for the cap.

Once the tooth is filed, impressions will be taken off the tooth and sent off to a lab where they can make you the crown.

During this time, a temporary crown will be placed over the tooth so that it is not exposed.

Once a crown is fitted, it should typically last around 5-10 years, depending on the patient’s oral hygiene.