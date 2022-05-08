Tarporley man to cycle round Britain’s coast for charity

Tarporley man Gareth Lyon is set to cycle around the coast of Britain to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Gareth, Senior Director at NTT DATA UK, wants to raise awareness of the condition.

His employer is funding all expenses from the challenge and matching any funds raised by employees.

Gareth will begin his ‘Great Tour of Britain’ on May 14, travelling 100 miles a day over seven weeks.

He has invited colleagues and friends to join him at various stages across the journey and help raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, with 30 confirmed to join so far.

All money donated will support Prostate Cancer UK’s vital research into better treatments and testing, which will help the organisation to save thousands of lives every year.

Gareth said: “This year I turn 50, and this is also the age where every man should start regularly getting tested for prostate cancer.

“Because I have a family history of prostate cancer, I have a one in three chance of getting prostate cancer.

“This is why I wanted to use this milestone age as a moment to raise awareness of a horrible disease and raise money for a wonderful charity that does so much to help those diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I am delighted to be joined by many of my colleagues from NTT DATA over the course of the ride, and am touched by the number of people willing to go well outside their comfort zone to amplify our cause.

“NTT DATA has gone above and beyond to not only accommodate the ride and fund my expenses but also match any donations from NTT DATA employees, making our ambitious target of £20,000 all the more achievable.”

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “It’s fantastic that Gareth has decided to take on this challenge to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

“The fight against prostate cancer, a disease that affects one in eight men, is a purpose worth uniting for.

“We want to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by prostate cancer, and we know men and their loved ones feel the same.

“Gareth’s epic efforts will help our ultimate quest, to fund more ground-breaking research and work towards a screening programme, to catch prostate cancer early and save lives. We wish him well and look forward to hearing about his progress.”

Gareth’s ride follows his participation in last year’s Big Ride for Africa 2021, a 100-mile cycle ride raising money and awareness for Street Child UK.

Gareth joined six colleagues to raise money for the most vulnerable children in Africa and Asia, and support progress towards universal basic education.

You can find out more and support Gareth’s ride here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ggtb2022