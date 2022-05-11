Bid for Beeston and Tarporley station takes step forward

A bid to reopen a Beeston and Tarporley railway station on the Crewe-Chester line has taken another step forward.

Members of the Beeston and Tarporley Station Reopening Group have delivered a Feasibility, and Preliminary Business Case submitted to the Dept for Transport.

They believe the case, prepared by leading railway engineering firm Arup, demonstrates a “strong business case” for reinstating a station on the Crewe/Chester line where it crosses the A49 Whitchurch Road.

Chairman of the group Michael Flynn said: “With robust passenger demand forecasts and outline designs that deliver economic construction and operating costs, Arup has demonstrated beyond question that this project is more than viable and can deliver real benefits to the communities of mid-Cheshire.

“It fills a significant gap in the rail and public transport network, reducing journey times and offering a park and ride service that will reduce congestion on the road network.”

The Group says it will now enter a period of discussions with the DfT and local stakeholders about the next steps for the project.

This is likely to include procurement methodologies, funding package, and delivery programme.

Mr Flynn added: “I would like to express the thanks of the Group to the parish councils, local councillors, Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership, and others for their generous financial support of the project, which, combined with the funds received from the DfT, has allowed us to reach this stage.

“We would also like to thank Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson CBE for acting as Parliamentary Sponsor and without whose support the project could not have progressed.

“We remain hopeful that Cheshire West and Chester Council will join with other local stakeholders in supporting the project over the coming months.”

(featured image Beeston Castle & Tarporley Station – pic by Ben Brookshank, creative commons licence, 1961)