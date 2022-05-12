New Nantwich mental health drop-in centre to improve children’s wellbeing

A new Nantwich mental health drop-in centre is being launched in the town.

The aim of the centre is to offer wellbeing support, advice and practical solutions.

The centre, open on Sunday May 15 between 12 and 5pm, is an initiative run by Rainbow Letters to Mother Earth CIC a non-profit organisation.

It will take place at the Granary Arts Cafe, 11 Welsh Row, Nantwich.

Organisers say it will feature relaxing and light-hearted activities such as journaling and poetry for mindful living, an insight into the colours of joy, inspirational Believe You Can cards, the Rainbow Tree guided meditation for kids, as well as calming breathing strategies.

Local author ChriSOULa Sirigou, founder of the Rainbow Letters to Mother Earth Project, said: “Modern life continues to erode the happiness of young people.

“As a languages teacher and an emotional wellbeing advocate, I have experienced first-hand the alarming decline of children’s happiness.

“Society is tragically failing our young people.

“We cannot let this be the norm. We must overhaul daily life and build a society for all children.”

Rainbow Letters to Mother Earth have previously run emotional wellbeing campaigns and community events celebrating World Book Day, World Colour Day, World Earth Day, World Kindness Day and other educational activities.

Constance Schaap, Rainbow Letters to Mother Earth ambassador and coach, added: “We are delighted to make meaningful connections and collaborate with local community organisations like The Granary Arts Café.

“We offer professional support and advice to parents, teachers, practitioners, creatives, and anyone who loves and works with children and young people, to provide the help they need.”

Granary Arts Cafe owners Derice Richards and Katie Hill said: “We’re excited to be of service to our community through hosting this initiative which is so much needed.

“Spaces at the launch event will be limited, so we advise those interested to book their place early to avoid disappointment.”

Online registration is essential and more information is available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mindful-may-mental-health-awarenesscommunity-gathering-nantwich-tickets-333923974597