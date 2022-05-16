1 day ago
George and Dragon and Cooper Buckley complete league/cup double

in Football / Sport May 16, 2022
George & dragon - Sunday league football - Talbot 1 – 2 Raven Salvador – match abandoned – Sun 13-2-2022 (4)

George & Dragon and Cooper Buckley have both completed the league and cup double as the Crewe Regional Sunday League 2021-22 season comes to an end.

In addition to the double, Cooper Buckley reached the final of both the Crewe FA Sunday Cup competitions.

Meanwhile, George & Dragon can boast a 100% winning league record.

Betley FC won the Crewe FA Sunday Cup and the Staffs FA TB Williamson Cup, winning both games by a 2-1 scoreline.

In the Staffs FA TB Williamson Cup, Betley FC came back from a 1-0 deficit against AFC Moorlands to win 2-1.

Danny Lavalette bagged the winner in the 86th minute after Lee Smith had equalised.

In the Division One Cup Final, Cooper Buckley won an excellent, tight game by 2-1 against Sandbach Town.

Tristan Sword put them ahead before Henry Baker equalised, the winner coming from Blake Robinson.

George & Dragon completed their League programme with a 100% record following a 9-0 win at Betley FC.

Joe Duckworth scored a rare double hat-trick!

Premier Division

league one

