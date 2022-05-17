PIC SPECIAL: Marbury Merry Days returns after pandemic gap

The 41st annual ‘Marbury Merry Days’ two-day traditional country fair proved a big hit as it returned for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, writes Jonathan White.

The fair, organised by St Michael & All Angels Parochial Church Council, took place in the field next to the church and Marbury Big Mere, near Wrenbury, Nantwich.

It was officially opened by the Cheshire Dairy Queen Kate Young with Dairy Maids Emma Windsor and Fiona Wilshaw, who are all ambassadors for Cheshire Young Farmers.

The main attraction was The American Civil War Society (http://www.acws.co.uk/), who re-enacted civil war combat displays between the Union and the Confederacy and featured muskets, sharpshooters, cannons and pyrotechnics along with a living history village from this turbulent period in history.

On Saturday there was a special event with a spectacular flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster Bomber.

The plane could not return the following day, as it was grounded with mechanical problems.

Other attractions and events included a grand draw, plant stall, bric-a-brac & book stall, cake stall, refreshments, Cygnet Bar, ice creams, craft & gift fair, trade stands, classic car display & parade, children’s activity area, Pinxton Puppets, LGK Model Flying Club model aircraft flying display from Marbury Big Mere, GLO* Dance & Cheer Troupe (Saturday), Maypole dancing by Wrenbury School (Saturday), The Wirral Pipe Band (Sunday), Gundog Scurry (Sunday) and a Fun Dog Show (Sunday).

The Fun Dog Show classes were cutest puppy (under 12 months), golden oldie (over 8 years), prettiest girl, handsome chap, best rescue, young handler (under 12) and loveliest eyes. There was also a ‘best in show’. Steve Leonard was the judge.

Attractions inside St Michael’s & All Angels Parish Church included a spinning demonstration and floral decorations.

The event was sponsored by Alderford Lake, Barlows Electrical, Bernard Corbett, G. Blackhurst & Son Ltd, Border Marquees, Bradeley Green Pet Store (Petcetera), BZ Marketing, D.A. Roberts Fuels Ltd, Galaxy Computer Services, Green End Pharmacy, H.J. Lea Oakes Ltd, Holly Farm Garden Centre, Leonard Bros Vets, Lornashouse, Northwood Crewe & Sandbach, Prince Albert Angling Society, Surface Technicians, The Swan Inn, and Whitchurch Insurance Services.

Proceeds go towards the upkeep of the St Michael & All Angels Parish Church.

Next year’s Marbury Merry Days will take place on May 13-14, 2023.

For further information visit https://marburymerrydays.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/MarburyMerryDays/

(All images courtesy of Jonathan White)