Fund-raising spring concert takes place at Acton Church

in Acton / Village News May 19, 2022
spring concert - Acton Operatic Society with churchwarden Stephen Davies (centre) (1)

A fund-raising ‘Spring Evening Concert’ took place in front of a capacity audience at St Mary’s Church in Acton, writes Jonathan White.

The concert featured the highly acclaimed Acton Operatic Society who performed the best of Lerner & Loewe and Cole Porter among others.

Act One featured Camelot (from Camelot), How to Handle A Woman (Camelot), If Ever I Would Leave You (Camelot), Wunderbar (Kiss Me Kate), Always True to You Darling (Kiss Me Kate), Almost Like Being In Love (Camelot), Waiting For My Dearie (Brigadoon), Where Is The Life That Once I Led (Kiss Me Kate), Brush Up Your Shakespeare (Kiss Me Kate), The Merry Widow Waltz (Merry Widow), Sunrise, Sunset (Fiddler on the Roof), Gigi (Gigi), The Night They Invented Champagne (Gigi), Without You (My Fair Lady), Get Me to the Church On Time (My Fair Lady).

And Act Two featured Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady), There But For you Go I (Brigadoon), Matchmaker (Fiddler on the Roof), Far From the Home I Love (Fiddler on the Roof), Sabbath Prayer (Fiddler on the Roof), I Remember It Well (Gigi), It Takes a Woman (Hello, Dolly), So In Love (Kiss Me Kate), We Open in Venice (Kiss Me Kate), Wouldn’t It Be Luverly (My Fair Lady), Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (High Society), Well, Did You Evah? (High Society), I Could Have Dance All Night (My Fair Lady), With a Little Bit of Luck (My Fair Lady).

Profits from the concert will be split equally between the Disasters Emergency Committee (Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal), Acton Operatic Society and St Mary’s Acton.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “Acton Operatic Society are truly wonderful – the evening was a whistle stop tour through the best of musical theatre, the atmosphere was electrifying and the 160-strong audience were uplifted by their outstanding performance. We can’t wait for the next one!”

Acton Operatic Society formed in 1920 to provide funds for local charities in urgent need and to develop local musical and dramatic talent in the area.

Their next concert is performing ‘The Addams Family’ at Crewe Lyceum Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday November 2-5.

Visitors arrive at St Marys Acton for the Spring Concert (1)
