Nominations open for Nantwich Food Awards 2022

Nominations for six Nantwich Food Award categories are now open as preparations for this year’s annual Food festival gather pace.

Anyone can nominate their favourite business as part of the awards, and nominations are open until June 3.

Nantwich Food Awards organiser Karen Young said: “We locals know that Nantwich and the surrounding area are wonderful places for food and drink!

“The awards recognise the quality of businesses and their importance to the local economy.

“Nominations for the Food Awards can include businesses in a 10 mile radius of Nantwich.

“This year we have reduced the number of categories and have added the new one of Best Take Away Business. Now it’s over to the public to nominate their favourites.”

The Nantwich Food Award categories for 2022 are:

Restaurant of the Year (including hotel restaurants)

Best Take Away Business

Best Newcomer (in the last 36 months)

Pub with Food of the Year

Bar Stars

Cafe or Coffee Shop of the Year

Karen added: “You can nominate your favourite food or drink businesses from now until 3rd June, and businesses in the above categories can nominate themselves.

“You can nominate in as many or as few categories as you wish, but businesses will only be able to accept nominations in a maximum of two categories.

“These revered awards give the public an opportunity to nominate and vote for their favourite local eateries, bars and producers that demonstrate the wide range of food and drinks offered in Nantwich and the surrounding Cheshire area.”

David Pritchard, managing director of awards sponsor Applewood Independent, added: “I will be nominating my own favourites and am thoroughly looking forward to the glittering gala evening in October, when all the awards are presented, and to meeting and congratulating the winners.

“The two previous Food Award presentation evenings that Applewood Independent sponsored were magnificent occasions, so some of the Applewood team will be there again at Nantwich Civic Hall for the Food Award Presentations.”

Voting begins on June 6 for those businesses nominated, and votes can only then be cast for those on the nominations shortlist.

Anyone who votes for the winner in any of the categories will be entered into a draw to win £40 to spend in the winning establishment.

Voting will close on September 4.

To nominate and vote, and for further information about this year’s Nantwich Food Festival and the Nantwich Food Awards, visit www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk

The Festival team will also be at the Jubilee Church Fete on St Mary’s Church green between 10am and 2pm on June 4.