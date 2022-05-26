Good performance for Community Stage in Nantwich

A “Community Stage” launched in Nantwich is proving a big hit for aspiring musicians, poets, artists, singers, comedians and performers.

The “stage” takes place every Sunday 6-9pm at the Granary Arts cafe off Welsh Row.

It was opened to allow artists to showcase their talent and meet fellow artists from the local area.

Run by Benjamin Stubbs, a local Mindset Coach, as part of the Nantwich Buddies offering

The group, run by Mindset coach Benjamin Stubbs of Nantwich Buddies, offers a “safe and welcoming place for like-minded people”.

All abilities are welcome but the group is intended as a useful springboard for upcoming artists to assist them on their journey.

One group member said: “I started going from the very first week it opened.

“Having had a complete mental breakdown last year I had lost confidence in my ability to play in public so when I saw the advert, I decided to go along by myself.

“As soon as I walked through the door I was amazed at the warmth and generosity of everyone especially Ben, who has put his heart and soul into making this happen.

“I felt safe and secure and that has helped me to renew my confidence in a massive way.”

Benjamin said: “This sort of feedback is exactly why we set up Community Stage.

“We wanted to bridge the gap between performing in your living room and taking the stage as a professional, as there is nowhere to get out and practise performing live.

“We wanted to harness the power of the arts to improve mental health too and it seems to be working.”

For more details visit www.nantwichbuddies.org/community-stage or follow them on

Instagram:@communitystagenantwich