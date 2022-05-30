Children’s Nantwich Platinum Jubilee displays fit for a Queen

49 mins ago
in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges May 30, 2022
Scale models of Nantwich buildings and beacon in The Platinum Jubilee display at AT Welch on Hospital Street (1)

Nantwich shopkeepers and local schoolchildren have produced a colourful range of regal window displays and frontages to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, writes Jonathan White.

The displays all have a red, white and blue theme and include Union Jack flags, The Royal Standard of the United Kingdom flags, and Platinum Jubilee flags.

They also feature door bows, balloons, clothes, Corgi dogs, Queen’s Guard soldiers, the Queen’s crown and orb and portraits of Her Majesty.

Union Jack bunting stretches across the width of the road on High Street, Pillory Street, and Pepper Street.

Several of the many impressive window displays featured the creative talents of local young people as part of the Nantwich Educational Partnership, retailers and the town’s museum.

They joined together to create a commemorative walking trail with a timeline to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service over the decades.

1970s display at Pockets on Hospital Street (1) (1)
Schools involved are Acton Primary School, Audlem St James Primary, The Berkeley Primary, Brine Leas Secondary, Bridgemere Primary, Calveley Primary, Highfields Academy, Millfields Primary, Malbank Secondary, Nantwich Primary Academy, Pear Tree Primary, St Annes Primary, Stapeley Broad Lane Primary, Sound and District Primary, Weaver Primary, Willaston Primary and Wrenbury Primary.

The time period/premises in the Nantwich Jubilee Timeline are The Coronation (Chic Interiors), 1950s (Nantwich Museum), 1960s (Oxley’s Funeral Directors), 1970s (Pockets), 1980s (Ginger & Pickles Café), 1990s (Brookshaw’s Butchers), 2000-2010 (The Cheese Shop), 2010-2020 (Jepsons), and The Platinum Jubilee (AT Welch).

The walking trail includes a variety of writing, poetry, craftwork, and artwork.

The final window display is a Platinum Jubilee arrangement at AT Welch contains scale-models of notable Nantwich buildings along with a street party gathering around a replica of the Platinum Jubilee beacon of light.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Red white and blue fashions at St Luke's at Nantwich on Pepper Street (1)
The Queen and the Queen's Guard at Chic Interiors on Station Road (1)
The Queen and red white and blue fashions at White Ribbon Boutique on High Street (1)
Libby Bower at Crown Mews (1)
Knitted 70 year Crown at The Wool Shop on Beam Street (1)
Corgis and crown at Mia Boutique on Hospital Street (1)
Bratts of Nantwich on Pepper Street (1)
1970s display at Pockets on Hospital Street (2) (1)
Portrait of the Queen with corgis and crown at Mia Boutique on Hospital Street (1)
