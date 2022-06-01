New theatre director appointed at Crewe Lyceum

Crewe Lyceum Theatre has appointed Rhys Hopkin as its new theatre director.

Rhys joins from Cheltenham Trust where he was deputy head of commercial and programmed and managed live events at its venues and museum.

He has spent most of his career in presenting venues, with roles focused on marketing, audience development and programming.

He has also worked as a freelance producer and event manager for site-specific productions and festivals.

Rhys joins as the Lyceum, and the live entertainment industry, continues to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will lead on a revitalised programme of events in the historic auditorium, focus on creating participatory activities and outreach to the local community, and develop more opportunities for new talent in Cheshire.

In 2022, the Lyceum will launch a new programme for the venue’s Studio space with a focus on creating a showcase for fringe comedy, new writing and young voices in the local area.

The Lyceum will also continue to support the L2 Lyceum Square project, recently awarded £750,000 from the Accelerated Towns Fund.

Rhys said: “It’s a great honour to have the chance to take charge of the Lyceum Theatre.

“It’s one of Cheshire’s most important cultural assets, and has a committed team, dedicated to creating first class opportunities for audiences and participation.

“I’m excited to be building on the excellent work done by Adam Knight and working closely with the local authority and local colleagues to ensure the Lyceum is at the heart of Crewe’s regeneration and making the town a destination of choice again.”

Chris McGuigan, group commercial director for Trafalgar Theatres which owns Lyceum, said: “This is an exciting new phase for Crewe Lyceum, and we’re delighted to welcome Rhys as the new theatre director.

“With new leadership, refreshed programming and focus on showcasing new talent and community events, the future is looking bright for the Lyceum.

“We wish Rhys every success in his new role and look forward to continuing our work with Cheshire East Council and other partners as part of the wider regeneration plans.”

The Lyceum Theatre became part of Trafalgar Entertainment in 2021.

Its other regional UK venues are in Cardiff, Southend, Guildford, Dartford. Bromley, High Wycombe, Swindon, Hayes, Hastings and Westcliff.