So why was A530 Middlewich Road closed before “visible” works started?

Cheshire East Council chiefs say “pre works” including deliveries and surveys on the A530 Middlewich Road meant it had to be closed on May 9.

It comes as many have observed a lack of ‘visible’ construction work taking place on the stretch between Pyms Lane and Smithy Lane.

The closure has led to long delays and added journey times for many on diversion routes, causing anger and frustration among thousands of users of the busy route.

While smiling council bosses performed a “sod-cutting ceremony” this week (pictured) to mark the start of the North West Crewe Package, we fired a series of questions asking why the A530 section was closed off so soon and seemingly weeks before any construction work begins.

In reply, a Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “Since the road has been closed, we have been establishing the site compound and carrying out all ‘pre-works’ on the existing road.

“This included the delivery of the site welfare/cabins, the installation of the site entrance and carrying out non-intrusive surveys to establish where existing services are buried underneath the road.

“To find out the exact locations of these services, ‘vacuum excavation’ has also taken place.

“The works have resulted in multiple wagon movements in and out of the entrance and activity across the closed section of the A530.

“While the works are taking place, a ‘safety zone’ needs to be put in place.

“There is not adequate space to do this without closing the road – especially given the speed and nature of the road and due to some of the works taking place in the middle of the road, including survey work to locate and divert utilities.

“The safety of the public and workforce is paramount.”

The spokesperson confirmed all emergency services were consulted as part of the closure and a “blue light route” was agreed as part of the scheme.

“As part of our focus on stakeholder engagement, the project team is regularly meeting with emergency services and key stakeholders, including Leighton Hospital and Bentley, to improve the traffic management around the works and to explore any options that may be available,” the spokesperson added.

“Between now and March 2023, various full and partial closures will be required on the A530 Middlewich Road between junctions at Pyms Lane and Flowers Lane.

“The first of these closures – a full closure between junctions at Pyms Lane and Smithy Lane – is now in place until the end of October.

“During this time, two new roundabouts will be built, along with new drainage, kerbing and surfacing, which is needed to tie the existing road into the new roundabouts.

“All this will require work to be carried out right across the road, including survey work to locate and divert utilities.

“Furthermore, to construct one of these roundabouts, the existing road will have to be fully removed to a depth of approximately 1.2m.

“While works are taking place, a ‘safety zone’ needs to be put in place around them.

“The overall highway works for the North West Crewe Package are expected to take approximately 80 weeks, with major works on different sections of the surrounding road network.

“The scheduling of the works allows for continual access to the hospital and local businesses.”

The North West Crewe Package in total is expected to take around two years to complete.

It will include the construction of a new road linking Smithy Lane, Minshull New Road and Middlewich Road (A530), as well as the realignment of Smithy Lane, Flowers Lane and improvements to other road junctions linked to the scheme.

There will be seven new junctions and the extension of the Connect 2 walking and cycling route to Leighton Hospital and North West Crewe.

A section of Minshull New Road outside Leighton Academy will be closed to traffic to create a safer environment for children arriving at and leaving the school.

At this week’s sod-cutting ceremony, Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, said: “This new road network is a hugely important scheme for Crewe.

“Not only because it will significantly ease congestion in the Leighton area and create quicker routes to the hospital, but because of the part it will play in the town’s economic growth by bringing forward opportunities for housing developments and for local businesses to expand.

“In addition, around £5.7m of added social value is expected to be delivered as a result of the scheme, including through direct local employment and training.”

“A total of 1.8 miles of new road will be built, together with new junctions and access routes to development sites, and all this unfortunately cannot be achieved without some level of disruption.

“I would like thank people for their patience and understanding while we work to deliver this scheme.

“The works are being coordinated to allow them to take place safely, while minimising the duration of any road or lane closures that are necessary.”