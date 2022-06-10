Nantwich councillors back scheme to reopen public toilets

Nantwich Town councillors have backed plans to refurbish and re-open Snow Hill public toilets in the town.

The plans include a pay-per-use scheme and provide two direct access toilets – one unisex and one disabled.

It comes after a public consultation, which received more than 700 responses, showed 81% of respondents in favour of re-opening the toilets.

And 57% of respondents said they would pay a small charge. It’s felt a charge would help deter “misuse and vandalism” and part fund cleaning and maintenance.

Refurbishing the current building is cheaper and more viable then demolishing it and installing a new one, councillors were told.

The town council acquired the toilets from Cheshire East Council control back in 2013 for just £1.

Councillors also agreed to support outsourcing the cleaning and maintenance of public toilets, at a cost of around £26,000 a year.

Proposed designs would offer flexibility to keep the toilets open 24 hours a day, or auto-lock them at night and re-open in the morning.

Cllr Pam Kirkham said: “There was an awful lot of trouble around that building in the past when it was open at night.”

Additional CCTV could also be installed on the building as part of the plans, the town council was told last night.

Cllr John Statham, who backed the scheme, said: “We’ve explored lots of different avenues with this, had to find out ownership of the land and so on.

“Eventually we’ve come to a good solution which is financially sustainable and provides a decent service.”

It’s thought the revamped toilets would be open every day of the year except Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The refurbishment costs would be paid from the town council’s capital reserves, which currently stand at more than £480,000.

It is hoped baby-changing facilities would also be available in both newly revamped toilets.

Part of the building would also be used as a storage area.