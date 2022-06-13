Author Eleanor Dixon to talk about new book “Ballet School Rumours”

Author Eleanor Dixon will talk about her new book “Ballet School Rumours” when she visits Nantwich Bookshop and Coffee Lounge on June 17, writes Jonathan White.

Eleanor used to be a ballerina and taught in her own ballet school in Greece.

Now she writes from her home in the UK, surrounded by dogs, cats and an abundance of wildlife.

“Ballet School Rumours” is the third book in the Amberwood Hall Ballet School Series.

It follows “The Graceful Ghost” and “Ballet School Boys” and is inspired by Eleanor’s own experiences in ballet boarding school.

In this latest story, when Lauren’s friend Katie starts a gossip wall for the school online magazine, posts pour in about the possibility of supernatural presences at Amberwood Hall.

Classmate Alfie is determined to root out the spirits, and Lauren worries for her ghost friends, Grace and Rodney.

But when rehearsals start for the House Choreographics Cup, the rumours take on a more sinister turn and Lauren faces losing her best friend if she can’t find who is behind the wicked whispers.

This book series is a must for young readers and early teens or indeed any lovers of ballet and ghostly adventures.

Denise Lawson, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “It’s great being able to host a fabulous local youth author who has such a passionate knowledge of her subject.”

Tickets are £10 per young reader accompanied by an adult and includes a copy of the book.

Doors open at 6pm for a 6:30pm start.

To book your seat please call: 01270 611665 or email [email protected]

For further information relating to Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge visit them at 46 High Street in Nantwich, or visit https://www.nantwichbookshop.co.uk/