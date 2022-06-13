Cheshire East Council offers more free parking days in Nantwich

Four free car parking days are being offered in Nantwich and other towns in a bid to boost retailers emerging from the pandemic.

A previous parking incentive scheme is due to expire on August 31 2022.

The latest scheme will apply to the Snow Hill, Civic Hall and Bowling Green car parks in Nantwich, as well as Civic Library, Gatefield, Holly Bank, Delamere Street and Wrexham Terrace car parks in Crewe.

The free parking days allocation is in addition to existing free parking after 3pm at a number of designated car parks throughout the year.

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, said: “The past two years and more of the coronavirus pandemic and Covid restrictions have been really tough for everyone.

“So, this free parking allocation is some good news for our residents and businesses.

“The move aims to support our towns, villages and local service centres to have the flexibility to support special events and busy periods, such as autumnal activities and festivals and the run-up to Christmas.”

Cllr Laura Crane, vice chair of the council’s highways and transport committee, said: “This is an excellent incentive, which is in addition to the continued ‘free after 3pm’ parking available on a number of car parks across the borough.

“We have made this decision earlier in the year to support and help our local town and parish council event managers, who are already scheduling in a number of community events into the calendar.”

Cllr Browne added: “The council faces severe financial pressures – with increased demand for key services and significant cuts in funding over recent years.

“However, we wanted to help give towns and high streets an extra boost – and as a thank you to our residents for their support and patience during the challenges of the pandemic.”

The scheme is being applied to car parks predominantly used by shoppers.

CEC parking services teams will liaise with relevant town/parish councils to provide notice of the chosen free parking days.

The days chosen by the participating councils will follow consultation with elected members, event organisers, local shops and businesses and charity event organisers.