Family of man killed on A500 near Crewe pay tribute

The family of a man who died following a collision on the A500 bypass near Crewe have paid tribute to him.

Chris Parsons, 29, from Mostyn in Flintshire, was the driver of the black Renault Clio involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta and a blue Seat Ateca.

The incident occurred on the A500 at Barthomley at around 4.45pm on Thursday June 16.

Chris died at the scene and police are appealing for witnesses into the incident.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

In a joint tribute, his family said: “Words can’t describe the heartache we as a family are going through.

“He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and loving father to his three amazing children who he will be sorely missed by.

“He was an amazing, kind, caring wonderful person who would go above and beyond for absolutely anyone.

“We will not be making further comment as we still are yet to find out the conclusion of the investigation to determine exactly what happened and we kindly wish that our privacy as a family is respected at this time.

“Rest In Peace Shifty, fly high, gone but never forgotten.”

Chris’s brother Benjamin has set up a gofundme page to help raise funds for Chris’ family following his death. It can be viewed here.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal collision.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 57-year-old woman from Crewe, was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting IML 1294432 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us

Alternatively, anyone with information can report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

(Image courtesy of family and Cheshire Police)