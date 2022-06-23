Eddie The Eagle landed as guest speaker for Everybody sports awards

Legendary British ski jumper Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards will be guest speaker at the Everybody Health and Leisure 2022 Awards.

The record breaker and author will share his journey to the Winter Olympics and how he always took risks allowed himself to fail but also to get back up and try again.

Eddie shot to fame in 1988 when he competed for Great Britain at the Winter Olympics.

Despite coming last in the ski jump, Eddie became famous for summing up the Olympic spirit and for his determination to represent his country without any form of funding.

Despite being ranked 55th in the World, his performance at the 1987 World Championship was good enough to qualify for the 1988 Olympics.

At the time he was the British ski jumping record holder despite finishing last in the 70m and 90m events.

He is also an author and released a book called, Eddie the Eagle: My Story, about how he went from schoolboy stunts that developed his physical courage, to the qualifying jumps that had millions around the world glued to their television.

He said: “I am honoured to be this year’s Keynote Speaker at the Everybody Awards.

“I am so looking forward to hearing all of the amazing stories from the nominees!

“I’m hoping to bring even more energy and excitement to the event and can’t wait to share my experiences with everyone.”

Andrew Kolker, Chairman at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “We are delighted our attendees will be able to hear about Eddie’s fantastic achievements, we know he will inspire so many of our guests and we are honoured that he will be appearing at our event.

“We can’t wait to see the excitement that Eddie The Eagle will bring to one of our favourite events of the year.”

Nominations are still open for the Everybody Awards, categories include:

– Volunteer of the Year

– Club of the Year

– Coach of the Year

– Sports Personality of the Year

– Health and Wellbeing Award

– Disabled Sports Achiever of the Year

– Young Sports Achiever of the Year

There will also be an Everybody Customer Hero, Lifetime Achievement and Chairman’s Award.

For more details visit www.everybody.org.uk/about/everybody-awards-2022/ or follow @EverybodyHealthLeisure on Facebook.

Nominations are now open and close on Monday August 15 2022.