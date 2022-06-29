Nantwich disability firm scoops Sustainability Award at World Expo

Nantwich Disability firm Direct Access won a Sustainability prize at the World Expo 2020 supplier awards.

The awards celebrate minds and businesses who contributed to the 2022 edition of the international world’s fair.

Direct Access beat around 3,200 other firms to scoop the honour.

The firm delivered services to the site in Dubai, which attracted over 24 million visitors across its duration.

The award came as a surprise as Direct Access’ initial work for Expo 2020 was modest, starting with their appointment in 2018 as Universal Design Consultants.

After a successful contract win, initial work involved advising on the design of architecture, finish specifications as well as ancillary aids across the 438-hectare facility.

The following year, Direct Access were rewarded a second contract to help guest services and develop accessible programming and curation for the event.

The team audited and reviewed all the “touch points” for local and international visitors, overcoming potential barriers for all disabled people.

It resulted in a third and fourth contract win in 2021 in the lead-up to the event, where the firm supplied evacuation chairs for the whole site, and induction loops to all counters.

Marketing executive Michael Miller said the win “may have been the result of Direct Access curating multiple accessibility firsts in the UAE”.

Direct Access founder and director Steven Mifsud MBE said: “After a difficult personal year, this has really put a massive smile on my face.

“Out of excess of 3,200 suppliers, our firm somehow managed to stand out above all others in the area of sustainability, which is at the heart of what we do.

“Thank you to the whole Expo team, and everyone who has supported our goals to bring accessibility and inclusion to the world in any capacity.”