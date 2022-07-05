Crewe makes shortlist of SIX to be new British Railways headquarters

Crewe has made a shortlist of six towns and cities in the UK in the race to be selected as the new headquarters of Great British Railways.

It was chosen with York, Bimringham, Derby, Doncaster and Newcastle-upon-Tyne out of 42 towns and cities that applied.

It will now be opened to a public vote before the overall winner is announced later this year.

The campaign for Crewe was backed by MP Kieran Mullan and all local political party leaders at Cheshire East Council and Crewe Town Council.

Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Mullan said: “”Following the submission of Crewe’s fantastic bid, I’m delighted we have now been shortlisted.

“We are now up against five other locations as the potential home of GBR.

“I can honestly say there are few places in the country that are more closely linked with the railway than Crewe and bringing the headquarters here will continue this proud tradition.

“Out of all the locations in the running not only do I think GBR coming here will have the biggest impact on us in terms of levelling up, we offer the best opportunity for GBR to be strategically placed in terms of both passengers and freight in return.

“It will also connect GBR with all different elements of the rail industry and railways management and offers fantastic value for money for the taxpayer.

“We now need the public and community’s support in backing Crewe’s bid for GBR, not only will this bring levelling up opportunities to the town, but it will also bring jobs and an opportunity for our rail industry to continue to thrive.

“Now we all need to come together to show our support for Crewe’s bid and vote yes to Crewe becoming the location for the new GBR headquarters.”

Councillor Sam Corcoran, leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Crewe has been shortlisted as one of the locations being seriously considered as the new home for GBR.

“We strongly believe that Crewe is the right and logical choice. Crewe is a rail town through and through, at the heart of the rail network.

“Crewe has a strong rail heritage and is one of the most connected interchanges in the country, connecting the nation and serving as a gateway for the North.”

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, added: “GBR will hugely benefit Crewe – and the wider borough.

“We believe bringing it here opens up a range of opportunities that will benefit our residents, businesses, and communities, and our strong rail industry means we have a skilled workforce that is right for GBR.

“We now look forward to the public vote and encourage people from Crewe, Cheshire, our neighbours and beyond to back Crewe for GBR.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the shortlist today.

And the public vote, which will play a crucial role in determining the chosen location, has officially opened today.

Members of the public can choose the town or city they think makes the best case for this prestigious honour online here.

The final decision will be made by the Transport Secretary later this year.

The central headquarters will be the heart of the rail network and will provide strategic direction for the running of GBR, as well as bringing a number of highly skilled jobs to the area.

Grant Shapps said: ”Our world-leading railways have served this country well for 200 years and this is a huge step in the reforms, which will shape our network for the next 200.

“Great British Railways will create a truly sustainable, modern and fair railway network for passengers and freight customers.

“I’m calling on people across the country to play a key part in this once-in-a-generation reform and vote for the new home of our railways.”

Leader of the Great British Railways transition team Andrew Haines said: “A big congratulations to Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle and York for reaching the final stage in the Government’s competition to find the national HQ for Great British Railways.

“Since the competition was launched it has been great to see the interest from towns and cities across Britain who believe GBR’s home should be with them.

“I am really looking forward to the next step and seeing which town or city has the honour of being the home for GBR. Good luck to the final six.”

In total, 42 cities and towns came forward to place their bids to be the home of GBR HQ.

Applications were measured against six key criteria:

* Alignment to levelling up objectives

* Connected and easy to get to

* Opportunities for GBR

* Railway heritage and links to the network

* Value for money

* Public support

GBR aims to be a single guiding mind that ends the fragmentation of the rail industry and drives benefits and improvements across the network for passengers and freight customers.