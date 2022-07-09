Nantwich Seals member earns success at elite Triathlon event

A Nantwich Seals Masters swimmer finished an incredible 11th in the AJ Bell World Triathlon Championships.

Ryan Morris competed at the event at Roundhay Park in Leeds in the men’s 30-34 age category.

He took on some of the world’s best triathletes with thousands of other competitors tackling the swim, bike and run challenge.

And Ryan came in 11th out of 89 competitors in his category.

He completed the 1500m swim in 21 minutes and 15 seconds, the 36km bike challenge in one hour and six minutes and 13 seconds, and then the 10km run in 39 minutes and nine seconds.

Ryan will be competing again in five weeks time on August 7 in Gdansk Poland for the 70.3 Iron man event.

He hopes to qualify for the Iron man World Championships which will be held in Kailua Kong in Hawaii.

